BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 1,784 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 749,440 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,154 deaths.

There are currently 617 people hospitalized due to the virus and 164 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.09 percent, down from a rate of 2.11 percent that was reported on Thursday.

The entire state is now considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,605,562, public health data shows.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)