BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 1,792 new COVID-19 cases and 128 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped to 4.53 percent.

Tuesday’s report included confirmed deaths from Saturday through Monday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,510,765 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21,939 deaths.

There are currently 1,325 people hospitalized due to the virus, 217 people in the intensive care unit, and 122 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,232,233, public health data shows.

A total of 2,736,985 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

