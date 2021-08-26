BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 1,793 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 702,370 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,841 deaths.

There are currently 565 people hospitalized due to the virus and 143 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.68 percent. It had dropped well below 1 percent before the highly contagious Delta variant led to the recent surge in new cases.

The majority of confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Ten of the 14 counties in Massachusetts now have high COVID-19 transmission rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 4,472,630 Bay Staters have been fully vaccinated since the shots became available.

