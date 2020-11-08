Mass. health officials report 1,809 new COVID cases, 20 deaths, 2.3% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,809 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday.

A total of 166,745 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 22,023 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 2.3 percent.

Twenty new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,923 statewide.

Five hundred and sixty-eight people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and forty-four are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.