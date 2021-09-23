BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,885 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 747,656 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,141 deaths.

There are currently 606 people hospitalized due to the virus and 165 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.11 percent, down from a rate of 2.14 percent that was reported on Wednesday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 4,568 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The entire state is now considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,574,826, public health data shows.

