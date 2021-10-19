BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 1,888 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 782,178 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,474 deaths.

There are currently 579 people hospitalized due to the virus and 150 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.74 percent, up from a rate of 1.67 percent that was reported on Monday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 3,431 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,695,388, public health data shows.

A total of 271,607 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

