Mass. health officials report 1,967 new COVID cases, 12 deaths, 3.7% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,967 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 184,511 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 31,768 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 3.7 percent.

Twelve new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,110 statewide.

Seven hundred and eighty-one people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and fifty-nine are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.