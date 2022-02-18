BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 1,983 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 2.74 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,529,953 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,408 deaths.

There are currently 719 people hospitalized due to the virus, 139 people in the intensive care unit, and 71 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,267,593, public health data shows.

A total of 2,796,694 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

