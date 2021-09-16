BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,999 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 734,280 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,030 deaths.

There are currently 675 people hospitalized due to the virus and 173 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.30 percent, down from a rate of 2.44 percent that was reported on Wednesday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Monday reported 3,919 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

Almost the entire state remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,545,046, public health data shows.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)