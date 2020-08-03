Mass. health officials report 1st human case of EEE this year

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Monday announced the first human case of Eastern equine encephalitis this year.

A person from Plymouth County, between 11 and 20 years of age, has contracted the rare but serious disease, officials said.

EEE is generally spread to humans through the bite of a mosquito infected with the virus. It can cause severe illness and possibly lead to death in any age group.

In July, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state was preparing to combat “another EEE outbreak.”

Mosquitoes with EEE have been detected in Orange, Athol, Wendell, New Salem, and Carver so far this year.

There were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2019 with six deaths. There were also nine cases in domestic animals.

