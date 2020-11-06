Mass. health officials report 2,038 new COVID cases, 21 deaths, 2.4% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,038 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

In a note, health officials said the case number was inflated due to “3 days of delayed data from tests performed in October by a national laboratory.” They said the lab reported almost 300 cases and on average reports fewer than 50.

A total of 162,736 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 19,366 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 2.4 percent.

Twenty-one new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,880 statewide.

Five hundred and thirteen people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and sixteen are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.