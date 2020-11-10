Mass. health officials report 2,047 new COVID cases, 21 deaths, 3.5% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,047 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 169,976 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 23,702 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 3.5 percent.

Twenty-one new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,957 statewide.

Six hundred and eighteen people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and fifty are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.