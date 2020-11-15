Mass. health officials report 2,076 new COVID cases, 33 deaths, 3.1% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,076 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 182,544 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 30,374 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 3.1 percent.

Thirty-three new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,098 statewide.

Seven hundred and thirty-seven people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and fifty-nine are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.