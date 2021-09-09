BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 2,096 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up again.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 723,633 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,954 deaths.

There are currently 622 people hospitalized due to the virus and 166 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.48 percent, up from a rate of 2.38 percent that was reported on Wednesday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Earlier this week, health officials reported 4,415 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

Almost the entire state remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,517,107, public health data shows.

