Mass. health officials report 2,200 new COVID cases, 23 deaths, 2.3% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health reported 2,200 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 164,936 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 20,720 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 2.3 percent.

Twenty-three new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,903 statewide.

Five hundred and thirty-five people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and twenty-seven are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.