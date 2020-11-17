Mass. health officials report 2,263 new COVID cases, 20 deaths, 3.5% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,263 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 186,774 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 32,309 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 3.5 percent.

Twenty new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,130 statewide.

Eight hundred and thirty-five people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and fifty-nine are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.