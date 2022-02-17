BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 2,326 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 2.76 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,527,970 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,361 deaths.

There are currently 776 people hospitalized due to the virus, 152 people in the intensive care unit, and 74 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,263,468, public health data shows.

A total of 2,790,536 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

