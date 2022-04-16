BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 2,470 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 3.89 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,587,646 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,059 deaths.

There are currently 343 people hospitalized due to the virus, 37 people in the intensive care unit, and 15 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,343,634 public health data shows.

