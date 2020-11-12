Mass. health officials report 2,482 new COVID cases, 21 deaths, 2.5% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,482 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.
A total of 174,953 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 26,201 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 2.5 percent.
Twenty-one new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,015 statewide.
Six hundred and sixty-one people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and fifty-one are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.
From October 25 through November 11, 4,278 people between the ages of 20-29 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.
Ages 0-19 came in next with 3,608, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 3,466. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 576 confirmed cases in that two-week period.
