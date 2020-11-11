Mass. health officials report 2,495 new COVID cases, 37 deaths, 3.1% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,495 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 172,471 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 25,055 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 3.1 percent.

Thirty-seven new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,994 statewide.

Six hundred and fifty-nine people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and fifty-two are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.