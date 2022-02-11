BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 2,499 new COVID-19 cases and 53 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped to 3.7 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,518,669 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,122 deaths.

There are currently 1,062 people hospitalized due to the virus, 193 people in the intensive care unit, and 107 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,244,318, public health data shows.

A total of 2,757,103 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

