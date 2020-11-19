Mass. health officials report 2,532 new COVID cases, 27 deaths, 2.8% daily positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,532 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

A total of 192,050 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 34,664 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 2.8 percent.

Twenty-seven new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,204 statewide.

Nine hundred and seventeen people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and eighty-one are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.