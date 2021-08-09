BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 2,054 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate increased again.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 681,131 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,730 deaths.

There are currently 314 people hospitalized due to the virus and 76 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.72 percent. At the height of the pandemic, the rate had soared above 30 percent. It had dropped well below one percent before the highly contagious Delta variant led to the recent surge in new cases.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Six counties in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for COVID-19 transmission, while seven others are at a substantial risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,370,288, public health data shows.

