BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 2,616 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up again.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 838,994 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,897 deaths.

There are currently 740 people hospitalized due to the virus and 154 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 3.28 percent, up from a rate of 3.07 percent that was reported on Monday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 6,900 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,833,513, public health data shows.

A total of 979,885 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

