Mass. health officials report 2,674 new COVID cases, 23 deaths, 3.3% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,674 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

A total of 177,627 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 27,431 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 3.3 percent.

Twenty-three new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,038 statewide.

Six hundred and eighty-seven people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and fifty-three are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.