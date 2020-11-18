Mass. health officials report 2,744 new COVID cases, 47 deaths, 2.8% daily positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,744 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 189,518 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 33,659 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 2.8 percent.

Forty-seven new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,177 statewide.

Eight hundred and eighty-five people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and seventy-three are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.