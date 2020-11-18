Mass. health officials report 2,744 new COVID cases, 47 deaths, 2.8% daily positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,744 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
A total of 189,518 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 33,659 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 2.8 percent.
Forty-seven new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,177 statewide.
Eight hundred and eighty-five people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and seventy-three are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
From November 1 through November 14, 6,186 people between the ages of 20-29 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.
Ages 0-19 came in next with 5,015, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 4,841. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 880 confirmed cases in that two-week period.
Click here for more coronavirus coverage.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)