Mass. health officials report 2,744 new COVID cases, 47 deaths, 2.8% daily positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,744 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 189,518 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 33,659 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 2.8 percent.

Forty-seven new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,177 statewide.

Eight hundred and eighty-five people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and seventy-three are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

From November 1 through November 14, 6,186 people between the ages of 20-29 have tested positive. The highest rate of positives per age group.

Ages 0-19 came in next with 5,015, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 4,841. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 880 confirmed cases in that two-week period.

