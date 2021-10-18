BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 2,815 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 780,290 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,449 deaths.

There are currently 569 people hospitalized due to the virus and 138 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.67 percent, down from a rate of 1.88 percent that was reported last week.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials last week reported 4,034 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,691,664, public health data shows.

A total of 261,615 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

