Mass. health officials report 2,841 new COVID cases, 27 deaths, 3.1% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 2,841 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

A total of 180,468 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 29,082 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 3.1 percent.

Twenty-seven new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 10,065 statewide.

Seven hundred and five people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and fifty-one are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.