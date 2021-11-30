BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 2,915 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 4.46 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 855,442 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,991 deaths.

There are currently 906 people hospitalized due to the virus and 190 people in the intensive care unit.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported more than 6,600 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,861,312, public health data shows.

A total of 1,118,223 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

