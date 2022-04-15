BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 2,962 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 3.66 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,585,176 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,052 deaths.

There are currently 307 people hospitalized due to the virus, 30 people in the intensive care unit, and 15 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,342,183 public health data shows.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)