BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 2,996 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 689,014 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,778 deaths.

There are currently 402 people hospitalized due to the virus and 82 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.74 percent, down from a rate of 2.89 percent that was reported last week. It had dropped well below one percent before the highly contagious Delta variant led to the recent surge in new cases.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Eight of the 14 counties in Massachusetts now have high COVID-19 transmission rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,397,380, public health data shows.

