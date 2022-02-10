BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 2,611 new COVID-19 cases and 61 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped to 3.8 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,516,170 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,069 deaths.

There are currently 1,161 people hospitalized due to the virus, 213 people in the intensive care unit, and 121 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,240,562, public health data shows.

A total of 2,750,926 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)