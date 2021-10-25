BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 3,173 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 789,316 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,540 deaths.

There are currently 527 people hospitalized due to the virus and 133 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.57 percent, down from a rate of 1.78 percent that was reported last week.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials last week also reported 3,431 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,715,304, public health data shows.

A total of 336,141 doses of the COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered.

