BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 3,196 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up again.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 826,996 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,834 deaths.

There are currently 657 people hospitalized due to the virus and 132 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 3.04 percent, up from a rate of 2.84 percent that was reported on Wednesday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 5,300 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 41 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,820,267, public health data shows.

A total of 860,474 booster shot have also been administered.

