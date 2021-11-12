BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 3,708 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 814,054 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,758 deaths.

There are currently 522 people hospitalized due to the virus and 131 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.32 percent, up from a rate of 1.86 percent that was reported on Monday.

This week, health reported more than 4,500 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,798,528, public health data shows.

A total of 730,169 doses of the COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox