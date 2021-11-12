BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 3,708 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 814,054 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,758 deaths.

There are currently 522 people hospitalized due to the virus and 131 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.32 percent, up from a rate of 1.86 percent that was reported on Monday.

This week, health reported more than 4,500 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,798,528, public health data shows.

A total of 730,169 doses of the COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered.

