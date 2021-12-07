BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 3,720 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 4.86 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 885,548 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,151 deaths.

There are currently 1,151 people hospitalized due to the virus and 239 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 4.53 percent on Monday.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 11,321 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 61 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,938,005, public health data shows.

A total of 1,1,310,955 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

