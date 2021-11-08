BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 4,039 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up slightly.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 807,204 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,695 deaths.

There are currently 516 people hospitalized due to the virus and 138 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.86 percent, up from a rate of 1.81 percent that was reported last week.

Health officials last week reported more than 3,000 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,759,166, public health data shows.

A total of 631,812 doses of the COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered.

