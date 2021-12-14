BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 4,039 new COVID-19 cases and 61 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 5.18 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 916,547 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,304 deaths.

There are currently 1,410 people hospitalized due to the virus and 304 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 4.79 percent on Monday.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported more than 11,000 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,008,626, public health data shows.

A total of 1,623,583 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

