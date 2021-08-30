BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 4,081 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths over the course of the weekend.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 708,042 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,857 deaths.

There are currently 603 people hospitalized due to the virus and 156 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.51 percent. It had dropped well below 1 percent before the highly contagious Delta variant led to the recent surge in new cases.

The majority of confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 39.

