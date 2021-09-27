BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 4,095 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 753,535 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,168 deaths.

There are currently 606 people hospitalized due to the virus and 158 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.87 percent, down from a rate of 2.1 percent that was reported last week.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Last week, Health officials reported 4,568 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

Almost all of Massachusetts remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,591,864, public health data shows.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)