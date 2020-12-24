Mass. health officials report 46,385 vaccine doses administered in fight against COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials released the total number of first-dose vaccines administered in the state for the first time on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a total of 11,432 vaccines were administered, according to officials. The total cumulative number of vaccinations was 46,385 as of Thursday.

The state plans to release a weekly vaccination report every Thursday going forward.

