BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 4,752 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down slightly.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 730,111 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,991 deaths.

There are currently 675 people hospitalized due to the virus and 170 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.22 percent, down from a rate of 2.52 percent that was reported last week.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Last week, health officials also reported 4,415 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

Almost the entire state remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,531,700, public health data shows.

