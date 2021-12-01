BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 4,838 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 5.14 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 860,280 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,016 deaths.

There are currently 957 people hospitalized due to the virus and 204 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 4.5 percent on Tuesday, along with 2,915 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported more than 6,600 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,872,345, public health data shows.

A total of 1,144,982 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

