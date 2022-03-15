BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 502 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 1.58 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,550,186 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,902 deaths.

There are currently 227 people hospitalized due to the virus, 31 people in the intensive care unit, and 13 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,307,266, public health data shows.

