BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 5,058 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 3.37 percent.

Friday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths from Wednesday and Thursday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 847,030 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,939 deaths.

There are currently 771 people hospitalized due to the virus and 156 people in the intensive care unit.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 6,900 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,833,513, public health data shows.

A total of 979,885 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

