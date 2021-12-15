BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 5,133 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 5.35 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 921,680 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,331 deaths.

There are currently 1,411 people hospitalized due to the virus and 326 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 5.18 percent on Tuesday with 4,039 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported more than 11,000 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,017,686, public health data shows.

A total of 1,662,226 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

