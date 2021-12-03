BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 5,179 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked down slightly to 4.74 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 870,629 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,074 deaths.

There are currently 1,003 people hospitalized due to the virus and 191 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 4.94 percent on Thursday, along with 5,170 COVID-19 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 6,600 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,893,925, public health data shows.

A total of 1,208,393 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.