BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 5,248 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate held at 2.32 percent.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 819,302 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,782 deaths.

There are currently 544 people hospitalized due to the virus and 127 people in the intensive care unit.

Last week, health reported more than 4,500 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,810,635, public health data shows.

A total of 789,001 doses of the COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered.

