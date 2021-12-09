BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 5,472 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 5.01 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 896,423 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,190 deaths.

There are currently 1,239 people hospitalized due to the virus and 261 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 4.53 percent on Monday.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 11,321 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 61 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,959,190, public health data shows.

A total of 1,437,185 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)