BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 5,484 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths over a four-day period following Labor Day weekend.

Tuesday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths between Friday and Monday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 720,175 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,921 deaths.

There are currently 601 people hospitalized due to the virus and 164 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.32 percent.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Health officials also reported 4,415 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

Almost the entire state remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,506,678, public health data shows.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)